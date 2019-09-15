PITTSBURGH - Several fire companies were battling flames at two houses in the Edgewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon. And investigators called the fire suspicious as they looked into what sparked the blaze.
Body of homeowner recovered from rubble of house explosion @WPXI— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) September 15, 2019
Police said county homicide detectives were called to the scene. The homeowner's daughter was apparently supposed to get married Saturday at 4 p.m. Police said it was not a gas explosion that leveled the home and sparked the fire.
The fire scene was along Garland Street, the flames reported just before 2:30 p.m.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Emergency officials told Channel 11 the house had collapsed, and another house next door was damaged. The house next door was just sold and officials said the family was planning to move in next week.
Neighbors on Garland Street reported hearing a massive explosion that shook their homes and caused their lights to flicker.
"It was very fast. I actually came outside and heard it. I looked, and bolted down the street saying oh my God, if there's somebody in the house. I'd hope somebody would come get me. I was just in shock," said Nicole Anyolovich who lives nearby.
All gas and electricity was shut off to the street for a time. Heavy equipment was being brought in.
Stay with Channel 11 as we continue gathering updates on this developing story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Victim identified, third man in custody in connection with body found in local park
- More than 2,200 fetal remains found on property of late doctor who ran abortion clinic
- Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ryan Switzer put smiles on patients' faces at Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Heartburn drug Zantac, generic versions could contain small amounts of possible carcinogen
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}