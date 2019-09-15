0 Neighbors evacuated after man's body found following house explosion

PITTSBURGH - Late Saturday night, emergency officials were at the scene of an explosion and fire evacuating nearby residents due to a safety issue. The county bomb squad was also called to the scene.

BREAKING: Garland neighbors say they are being evacuated. EMS knocking on doors saying there is a bomb threat and to leave. @WPXI — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) September 15, 2019

The fire and explosion occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Garland Street in the Edgewood neighborhood. Investigators called the fire suspicious as they looked into what caused the explosion.

Body of homeowner recovered from rubble of house explosion @WPXI — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) September 15, 2019

Police said the body of the homeowner was found in the rubble at the scene. They also found notes and pictures, and investigators say it appears it may have been a suicide. The man has not been identified.

The homeowner's daughter was apparently supposed to get married Saturday at 4 p.m.

The house next door to where the explosion happened was also damaged. Officials said it was just sold and a family was planning to move in next week.

Neighbors on Garland Street reported hearing the massive explosion that shook their homes and caused their lights to flicker.

"It was very fast. I actually came outside and heard it. I looked, and bolted down the street saying oh my God, if there's somebody in the house. I'd hope somebody would come get me. I was just in shock," said Nicole Anyolovich who lives nearby.

All gas and electricity was shut off to the street for a time. Heavy equipment was brought in to aid in the investigation.

Police said they had been called to the house before and knew who the man was, but would not elaborate.

