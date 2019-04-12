PITTSBURGH - A staff member at Carnegie Mellon University is charged with using an iPhone to try to look up women’s skirts at a Pittsburgh bus stop.
According to police, Edward Jones stood close to two women at a bus stop at the corner of Fifth and Morewood Avenues earlier this week and placed his backpack on the ground beneath them. Inside the bag was his cell phone, pointed upwards.
A student who was also at the stop contacted police and gave them a description of Jones.
According to a criminal complaint, Jones admitted to using his phone to attempt to take photos up the women's skirts. He said it was the first time he'd ever done anything like that.
A spokesperson for CMU said, “CMU Police were alerted to the alleged incident and made an arrest of the accused individual. The university responded by making the appropriate resources available to those impacted.”
