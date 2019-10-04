MEADVILLE, Pa. - Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said they will start spraying for mosquitoes in parts of Mercer County after evidence of Eastern equine encephalitis was found.
DEP crews will start the spraying operation using DeltaGuard and AquaDuet, chemicals designed to "provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes."
EEE is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a virus. The agency said the virus infects birds that live in freshwater swamps and is spread by mosquitoes that bite the birds then bite horses or humans.
The virus was confirmed in Pennsylvania by state officials in late September. Health officials urge people to use DEET-containing insect repellant and wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors in affected areas. Erie County was one region where infected mosquitoes were found.
