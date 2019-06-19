The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado from the severe storms that raced across parts of the area Sunday afternoon and evening.
An EF1 tornado with winds of nearly 105 mph touched down just east of Commodore in northeast Indiana County at 7:55 p.m. Sunday.
Related Headlines
RELATED STORY: EF1 tornado touched down in Butler, Armstrong counties Sunday
This is the fourth tornado in Indiana County so far this year, and the 33rd in the state of Pennsylvania in 2019. Thirty-two tornadoes were confirmed in the Keystone state in all of 2018.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Indiana County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A storm survey today confirmed that an EF1 tornado occurred Sunday night east of Commodore in Indiana County, PA with estimated maximum winds of 105 mph. A final assessment including results of the survey will be sent out later this afternoon.— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 19, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman found dead after jail inmate tipped off therapist identified
- Woman claims people were swimming at NC beach inches from sharks
- 'Major' landslide buries road in Beaver Co., brings down several power poles
- VIDEO: 3 dead after crash involving large truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}