    The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado from the severe storms that raced across parts of the area Sunday afternoon and evening.

    An EF1 tornado with winds of nearly 105 mph touched down just east of Commodore in northeast Indiana County at 7:55 p.m. Sunday.

    This is the fourth tornado in Indiana County so far this year, and the 33rd in the state of Pennsylvania in 2019. Thirty-two tornadoes were confirmed in the Keystone state in all of 2018.

