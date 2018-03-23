PITTSBURGH - One of the two remaining eggs in the Hays bald eagles’ next has started to hatch.
According to the Audubon Society, the female stood up to roll the eggs this morning, and the egg with the crack began to move. That is an indication the egg is ready to hatch.
The eagle laid three eggs at the Hays nest. On March 14, it was discovered that one of the eggs had broken.
Bald eagle eggs usually take around 35 days to hatch.
