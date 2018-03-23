  • Egg at Hays bald eagles' nest begins to hatch

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One of the two remaining eggs in the Hays bald eagles’ next has started to hatch.

    PHOTOS: Egg at Hays bald eagles' next begins to hatch

    Related Headlines

    According to the Audubon Society, the female stood up to roll the eggs this morning, and the egg with the crack began to move. That is an indication the egg is ready to hatch.

    The eagle laid three eggs at the Hays nest. On March 14, it was discovered that one of the eggs had broken.

    Bald eagle eggs usually take around 35 days to hatch.

    You can watch the live stream to see the eagles at anytime by clicking HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Egg at Hays bald eagles' nest begins to hatch

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former police officer accused of shooting jail guard found not guilty

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters battle smoky house fire in Clairton

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pedestrian hit by car in Oakland

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shooting in Wilkinsburg leaves man in critical condition