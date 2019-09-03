PITTSBURGH - Intense flames tore through one home and damaged two neighboring homes Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, leading to eight people suffering injuries.
The fire was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Reifert Street, sending thick smoke billowing into the air. At least one of the homes was vacant, Channel 11's Liz Kilmer reported.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said initial reports were that people trapped on the roof of one of the homes had to toss a toddler down to Good Samaritans.
Three people, including the toddler, were evaluated by paramedics, police said.
MORE: Neighbors say this woman, a man and baby were rescued from the roof of one of the homes @wpxi pic.twitter.com/ZSYaHP4lpt— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) September 3, 2019
One police officer injured an ankle while trying to stop people from running back inside a burning home, police said. The officer was treated at UPMC Mercy Hospital.
Four firefighters were also injured, officials said.
Firefighters brought the fire under control about 1 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
.@PittsburghOEMHS - firefighters on the scene of an active house fire on Refeirt St. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/TmPPuU1dRn— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) September 3, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville, sources tell Channel 11
- Group armed with gun demands chicken sandwiches from Houston Popeyes
- Hurricane Dorian: Storm remains stationary over Bahamas, may soon head northwest
- VIDEO: AMBER ALERT: Search underway in Westmoreland Co. for abducted toddler
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}