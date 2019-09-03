  • Eight people injured during fire that spread to 3 homes

    PITTSBURGH - Intense flames tore through one home and damaged two neighboring homes Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, leading to eight people suffering injuries.

    The fire was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Reifert Street, sending thick smoke billowing into the air. At least one of the homes was vacant, Channel 11's Liz Kilmer reported.

    Police said initial reports were that people trapped on the roof of one of the homes had to toss a toddler down to Good Samaritans.

    Three people, including the toddler, were evaluated by paramedics, police said.

    One police officer injured an ankle while trying to stop people from running back inside a burning home, police said. The officer was treated at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

    Four firefighters were also injured, officials said.

    Firefighters brought the fire under control about 1 p.m.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

