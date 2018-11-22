Elderly couple loses home day before Thanksgiving because of dryer fire

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A fire that left a North Versailles family homeless a day before Thanksgiving was caused by a dryer in the home.
The elderly couple that lived in the Markle Street home got out safely, thanks to their grandson.
The one challenge that kept firefighters from getting it under control more quickly, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
