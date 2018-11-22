  • Elderly couple loses home day before Thanksgiving because of dryer fire

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A fire that left a North Versailles family homeless a day before Thanksgiving was caused by a dryer in the home.

    The elderly couple that lived in the Markle Street home got out safely, thanks to their grandson.

