  • Elderly man dies after Lawrence Co. water rescue

    Updated:

    An elderly Lawrence County man died after a water rescue Monday evening.John

    Pezzuolo, 91, was found in the 4100 block of West State Street in Mahoning Township, deputy Coroner Sam Teolis said.

    It was not immediately clear where Pezzuolo was found or how he died.

    An autopsy will be performed Monday night, Teolis said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Elderly man dies after Lawrence Co. water rescue

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother overdoses, child found wandering housing projects

  • Headline Goes Here

    Looking to adopt a pet? There are several animal shelters in the Pittsburgh area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen who recorded viral video of controversial arrest speaks out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer put on leave after video showing use of force goes viral