  • Elderly man in serious condition after getting hit by vehicle getting off T

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: 8:20 P.M. - The elderly man who was hit by a vehicle getting off the trolley is in serious condition. 

    Channel 11's Michele Newell spoke to someone who was on the T with the victim and saw what happened. Hear from them tonight on 11 at 11.

    UPDATE 7:50 P.M. - The Red Line is back to normal, but there may be some residual delays.

    UPDATE 7:20 P.M. - The outbound Red Line is now running on regular operation, while the inbound Red Line is running inbound on the Blue Line.

    Rail and bus shuttles are running.

    PREVIOUS STORY:

    The Port Authority Red Line outbound is closed as police investigate after an elderly man was struck by an automobile while getting off the trolley.

    According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Port Authority, the incident is happened at Broadway and Belasco in Beechview.

    Outbound rail cars that are currently between South Hills Junction and Belasco will be heading back to SH Junction to take the Blue Line outbound, according to a tweet.

    If you're coming from downtown, all outbound Red Line vehicles will take the Blue Line.

    If you have questions, call the Port Authority Customer Service at 412-442-2000.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories