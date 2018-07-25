PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: 8:20 P.M. - The elderly man who was hit by a vehicle getting off the trolley is in serious condition.
Channel 11's Michele Newell spoke to someone who was on the T with the victim and saw what happened. Hear from them tonight on 11 at 11.
UPDATE 7:50 P.M. - The Red Line is back to normal, but there may be some residual delays.
Update: The Red Line is back to normal operations. Some risidual delays are expected.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 24, 2018
UPDATE 7:20 P.M. - The outbound Red Line is now running on regular operation, while the inbound Red Line is running inbound on the Blue Line.
Rail and bus shuttles are running.
UPDATE: The outbound Red Line is now running on regular operation. The inbound Red Line is running inbound on the Blue Line. Rail shuttles are running from Overbrook Junction to Potomac. Bus shuttles are running from Station Square to Potomac.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 24, 2018
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Port Authority Red Line outbound is closed as police investigate after an elderly man was struck by an automobile while getting off the trolley.
According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Port Authority, the incident is happened at Broadway and Belasco in Beechview.
An elderly man was struck by an automobile after he exited a Red Line vehicle this evening. The Red Line in the Beechview area will be closed during the investigation.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 24, 2018
Outbound rail cars that are currently between South Hills Junction and Belasco will be heading back to SH Junction to take the Blue Line outbound, according to a tweet.
If you're coming from downtown, all outbound Red Line vehicles will take the Blue Line.
BREAKING: Elderly man struck by car getting off the T, Red Line now closed https://t.co/z4pRWjF4UZ pic.twitter.com/uczOrpOrtY— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 24, 2018
If you have questions, call the Port Authority Customer Service at 412-442-2000.
