    PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority Red Line outbound is closed as police investigate after an elderly man was struck by an automobile while getting off the trolley.

    According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Port Authority, the incident is happened at Broadway and Belasco in Beechview.

    We're working to learn if the driver will be cited or charged, for 11 News NOW.

    Outbound rail cars that are currently between South Hills Junction and Belasco will be heading back to SH Junction to take the Blue Line outbound, according to a tweet.

    If you're coming from downtown, all outbound Red Line vehicles will take the Blue Line.

    If you have questions, call the Port Authority Customer Service at 412-442-2000.

