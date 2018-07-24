PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority Red Line outbound is closed as police investigate after an elderly man was struck by an automobile while getting off the trolley.
According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Port Authority, the incident is happened at Broadway and Belasco in Beechview.
We're working to learn if the driver will be cited or charged, for 11 News NOW.
An elderly man was struck by an automobile after he exited a Red Line vehicle this evening. The Red Line in the Beechview area will be closed during the investigation.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 24, 2018
Outbound rail cars that are currently between South Hills Junction and Belasco will be heading back to SH Junction to take the Blue Line outbound, according to a tweet.
If you're coming from downtown, all outbound Red Line vehicles will take the Blue Line.
BREAKING: Elderly man struck by car getting off the T, Red Line now closed https://t.co/z4pRWjF4UZ pic.twitter.com/uczOrpOrtY— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 24, 2018
If you have questions, call the Port Authority Customer Service at 412-442-2000.
