Election signs stolen out of yards, thrown into sewers

PITTSBURGH - Manchester residents are frustrated their candidate election signs were stolen out of their front yards and thrown in North Side sewers.
They are calling the behavior childish and hoping this does not discourage people from voting tomorrow.
Hear from residents and see what Aerion Abney - who is running for PA House of Representatives District 19 - had to say about the stolen signs, tonight on 11 at 11.
