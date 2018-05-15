  • Election signs stolen out of yards, thrown into sewers

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Manchester residents are frustrated their candidate election signs were stolen out of their front yards and thrown in North Side sewers.

    They are calling the behavior childish and hoping this does not discourage people from voting tomorrow.

    Related Headlines

    Hear from residents and see what Aerion Abney - who is running for PA House of Representatives District 19 - had to say about the stolen signs, tonight on 11 at 11. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Election signs stolen out of yards, thrown into sewers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Honoring Pittsburgh sports legend Jock Sutherland

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stormy weather pattern continues through the week

  • Headline Goes Here

    McKeesport personal care home shut down

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh mayor supports legalization of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania