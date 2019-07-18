NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after getting into a fight with another man late Wednesday night.
Police were on Electric Avenue in North Braddock for more than three hours after getting called just before midnight.
Officers gathered evidence, including several shell casings near a car and a gun that was on a sidewalk.
The 38-year-old man is in critical condition. According to police, two women were also fighting in the same area.
