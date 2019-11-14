0 Elementary student brought BB gun to local school, threatened friend not to tell on him, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - An elementary student brought a BB gun to school in Aliquippa and threatened a friend not to tell on him, according to police.

The superintendent for Aliquippa School District confirmed in a release that the incident happened Wednesday at Aliquippa Elementary School.

Aliquippa police said the 10-year-old boy had the gun in his backpack, pulled it out at school and showed it to one of his friends. He then allegedly threatened him not to tell anyone.

The boy's friend didn't say anything Wednesday, but according to police, he went straight to school officials Thursday morning.

No one was hurt and the student did not fire the gun, but the superintendent said police are now investigating.

Officers found the student and his backpack was empty, but police said they did find the unloaded BB gun at his house.

The student who allegedly brought the gun was not identified by district officials.

Below is the full statement from the school district:

"Today it was discovered that an elementary school student brought a BB gun to school on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The matter has been turned over to the Aliquippa Police Department and the District will take action based upon its policies. The top priority of the Aliquippa School District is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students."

