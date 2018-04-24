Elementary student left in classroom after school

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A kindergarten student was left in a West Mifflin classroom after school.
The district solicitor told Channel 11 the incident happened Monday at Emerson Elementary School.
The girl fell asleep at her desk and the teacher didn't notice, according to the solicitor.
Her parents contacted police after she did not get off the bus, the solicitor told Channel 11.
An officer found the girl still in the classroom.
The solicitor would not say if anyone is facing discipline.
