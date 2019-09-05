  • Elementary student made list with names of kids they wanted to harm, principal says

    Parents of students in the Elizabeth-Forward School District say they got a disturbing letter.

    The principal wrote that a student at William Penn Elementary made a list of people he/she wanted to harm and families affected were called.

