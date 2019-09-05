Parents of students in the Elizabeth-Forward School District say they got a disturbing letter.
The principal wrote that a student at William Penn Elementary made a list of people he/she wanted to harm and families affected were called.
Tonight on 11 at 11, we’ll have reaction from parents with kids in the district.
TRENDING NOW:
- Alleged drug dealer charged for Mac Miller's deadly overdose
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville, autopsy to be performed Wednesday
- VIDEO: What's that smell in Allegheny County? Turns out, there's an explanation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}