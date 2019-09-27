ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - The Elizabeth Bridge is closed indefinitely due to structural concerns found during a safety inspection, according to officials.
Pa. State Rep. Mike Puskaric said in a Facebook post that the bridge (Route 51), which stretches over the Monongahela River in Allegheny County, was closed "immediately" after crews discovered a crack during a safety inspection.
According to Puskaric, PennDOT expects the repairs to take at least two days. He said crews will be working "around the clock" to fix the crack in the bridge.
PennDOT said the problem was a "failed temporary structural support bracket being utilized for hanger cable replacements."
Below are the listed detours from PennDOT while the bridge is closed:
Northbound Route 51
- From northbound Route 51 approaching the Elizabeth Bridge, take the ramp to Elizabeth/Glassport
- Turn right onto North 3rd Avenue
- North 3rd Avenue becomes McKeesport Road
- McKeesport Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
- Lincoln Boulevard becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road
- Turn left and cross the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
- Turn left onto southbound Route 837 (North State Street)
- Take the ramp toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh
- Merge onto northbound Route 51 toward Pittsburgh
Southbound Route 51
- From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to North Route 837 toward Clairton
- Follow Route 837 (State Street) northbound to the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
- Turn right and cross the bridge
- Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road
- Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
- Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road
- McKeesport Road becomes North Second Avenue
- Turn left onto Market Street
- Follow straight onto the ramp back to southbound Route 51
This is a developing story. We'll have the latest updates -- on 11 at 11.
