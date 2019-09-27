0 Elizabeth Bridge closed to car, pedestrian traffic because of structural concerns

ELIZABETH, Pa. - The Elizabeth Bridge is closed indefinitely to car and pedestrian traffic because of structural concerns found during a safety inspection, officials said Thursday night.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Mike Puskaric said in a Facebook post that the bridge (Route 51), which stretches over the Monongahela River in Allegheny County, was closed "immediately" after crews discovered a crack during a safety inspection.

According to Puskaric, PennDOT expects the repairs to take at least two days. He said crews will be working "around the clock" to fix the bridge.

PennDOT said the problem was a "failed temporary structural support bracket being utilized for hanger cable replacements."

LOOK very closely. It appears crews are inspecting a cable on Elizabeth Bridge — which is closed indefinitely. @WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/ZBYAObPy0O — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 27, 2019

Officials said the bridge has cables that run from the roadway to the arch. As part of the ongoing rehabilitation project, removal of the existing cables for replacement began.

During that process, there was a failure in a bracket for temporary cables and concern about a second bracket, according to PennDOT.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Because of weight from trucks and vehicles that use the bridge, officials said they did not feel comfortable leaving the bridge open because of the bracket concerns.

A shuttle service is being made available to get pedestrians from one side of the bridge to the other.

Below are the detours from PennDOT while the bridge is closed:

Northbound Route 51

From northbound Route 51 approaching the Elizabeth Bridge, take the ramp to Elizabeth/Glassport

Turn right onto North 3rd Avenue

North 3rd Avenue becomes McKeesport Road

McKeesport Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard

Lincoln Boulevard becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road

Turn left and cross the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

Turn left onto southbound Route 837 (North State Street)

Take the ramp toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh

Merge onto northbound Route 51 toward Pittsburgh

Southbound Route 51

From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to North Route 837 toward Clairton

Follow Route 837 (State Street) northbound to the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

Turn right and cross the bridge

Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road

Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard

Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road

McKeesport Road becomes North Second Avenue

Turn left onto Market Street

Follow straight onto the ramp back to southbound Route 51

In March 2019, PennDOT began "long-term lane restrictions" on the bridge as part of a $31.3 million rehabilitation project that includes concrete deck and barrier replacement, steel repairs, expansion dam replacement, bearing repairs, concrete substructure repairs, full painting and drainage upgrades.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.