  • Elizabeth community giving neighbors more reasons to be thankful

    Updated:

    ELIZABETH, Pa. - People in the Elizabeth Borough are giving their neighbors more reason to be thankful this year.

    “People in the surrounding areas, I think they deserve that to bring their families here and have joy eating dinner with us," Elizabeth Borough councilmember Robin Main said.

    City council, the police department and the fire department teamed up to put on a community Thanksgiving dinner and even got help from their four-legged friend, K-9 Ryker. 

    Hundreds of pounds of food, all donated by local businesses, was served or hand-delivered.

    Watch a full report from Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko below: 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories