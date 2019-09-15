ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters called the home a total loss following a large fire Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials said the flames tore through a home on Industry Road.
One woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to an area hospital.
Investigators said they're still working to find out what sparked the fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- 72-year-old man found shot to death inside his Pittsburgh apartment
- House explosion, fire kills man on daughter's wedding day
- Child sex sting lands 23 men, 1 woman in jail, police say
- VIDEO: Girl, 10, contracts brain-eating amoeba while swimming in river, family says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}