    ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters called the home a total loss following a large fire Sunday afternoon.

    Fire officials said the flames tore through a home on Industry Road. 

    One woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to an area hospital. 

    Investigators said they're still working to find out what sparked the fire.

