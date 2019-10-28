  • Judge rules company must continue busing Elizabeth Forward students

    Updated:

    ELIZABETH, Pa. - A judge has ruled that Pennsylvania Coach Lines must continue providing bus service to Elizabeth Forward School District while negotiations over a contract dispute continue.

    Parents contacted Channel 11 last month saying buses were not picking up their children. 

    RELATED: Students in Elizabeth Forward SD again without bus transportation, parents say

    The start of the school year was delayed due to the contract dispute as well. The bus company said they could not come to an agreement in time with school officials to secure bus service. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories