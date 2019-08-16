Elizabeth Forward School District students start next week, and right now, there aren't any buses to take them there.
The school district filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania Coach Lines.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The district said the bus service said it won't transport students, giving no reason why.
The superintendent said the district has been unsuccessful in trying to fix this, meaning thousands of students may not have a ride to school or any extracurricular activities.
The district said the following in a news release:
“Over the past two weeks, EFSD has tried unsuccessfully to resolve this matter amicably with PA Coach and avoid litigation,” said Dr. Todd Keruskin, Superintendent, EFSD. “The result of PA Coach’s action is that thousands of students, including several hundred special needs children, may not have adequate transportation to school which starts Thursday, August 22.”
RELATED:
- 11 killed, 6 injured in attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue
- First responders to Tree of Life shooting presented with quilts
- What we know about the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre honored in Capitol
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}