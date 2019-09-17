  • Elizabeth Forward SD busing dispute continues; 3 routes no longer being serviced

    Updated:

    ELIZABETH, Pa. - As a dispute over bus transportation continues in the Elizabeth Forward School District, three routes are no longer being serviced.

    A contract with Pennsylvania Coach Lines expired in June, and negotiations are ongoing. A court order for the company to provide transportation for the district for a three-week period at the beginning of the school year ended Sept. 13.

    Related Headlines

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Elizabeth Forward delays start of school year due to bus contract issue

    Pennsylvania Coach Lines said it is no longer able to service three of the district’s 26 routes because it doesn’t “have the capacity of additional trained and licensed drivers.”

    The school district was notified Monday of the change, according to the bus company.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories