ELIZABETH, Pa. - As a dispute over bus transportation continues in the Elizabeth Forward School District, three routes are no longer being serviced.
A contract with Pennsylvania Coach Lines expired in June, and negotiations are ongoing. A court order for the company to provide transportation for the district for a three-week period at the beginning of the school year ended Sept. 13.
Pennsylvania Coach Lines said it is no longer able to service three of the district’s 26 routes because it doesn’t “have the capacity of additional trained and licensed drivers.”
The school district was notified Monday of the change, according to the bus company.
