  • ATM card of missing woman used in days since her disappearance, police expanding search

    Updated:

    WHITEHALL BOROUGH, Pa. - Police are actively searching for a woman who has been missing since last week.

    Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, 67, last spoke to her family on April 29.

    When her family couldn't get in touch with her the next day, they reported her missing to police.

    Through their investigation, police have learned someone other than Wiesenfeld used her ATM card since her family has not heard from her.

    We're working to talk to police about this, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories