WHITEHALL BOROUGH, Pa. - Police are actively searching for a woman who has been missing since last week.
Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, 67, last spoke to her family on April 29.
When her family couldn't get in touch with her the next day, they reported her missing to police.
Through their investigation, police have learned someone other than Wiesenfeld used her ATM card since her family has not heard from her.
We're working to talk to police about this, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Hours-long standoff at Beaver Co. home ends with suspect in custody
- Police charge former band parents leader with stealing thousands of dollars
- Royal baby: Meghan Markle gives birth to first child with Prince Harry
- VIDEO: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in rollover crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}