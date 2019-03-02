  • 1 person flown to hospital following shooting in Washington County

    ELLSWORTH, Pa. - A male victim was flown to a hospital following a shooting in Washington County Friday night.

    911 dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that emergency crews were called to a shooting in the 20-block of South Main Street in Ellsworth around 8:50 p.m.

    State police are investigating. 

