Embattled police chief could learn Monday night if he gets to keep his job

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The embattled police chief of McCandless may learn if he'll get to keep his job after being accused of sexual harassment.
Channel 11 has heard that something may be decided Monday night about David DeSanti who has been on leave without pay.
Town council is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m.
Channel 11 will have a crew there and bring you new developments, on 11 at 11.
