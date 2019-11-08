ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - More trouble today for embattled Three Rivers Regatta promoter Derek Weber.
Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle learned that Weber has been charged with open lewdness and DUI.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Earle, Ross Township Police were called to a store parking lot on McKnight Road in the early evening of October 2nd after a woman said she saw a man urinating in the parking lot.
Weber’s company, Lionheart Event Group, is under a grand jury investigation after it allegedly failed to pay vendors and businesses involved in the Three Rivers Regatta. That led the last minute cancellation of the annual event.
Weber’s attorney declined to comment on the charges saying he has not seen the complaint yet.
