  • Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash on 10th Street Bypass

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Downtown Pittsburgh Saturday.

    The accident happened on the 10th Street Bypass under the 6th Street Bridge around 5:15 p.m., police said. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.

    One vehicle was rolled over, and several other cars were heavily damaged. The details surrounding the crash are still unclear. 

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke said emergency responders were attending to a man at the scene. It is unclear how many people were involved, or if there were any other injuries. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash on 10th Street Bypass

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car crashes into Port Authority bus, 1 person injured

  • Headline Goes Here

    2-year-old thrown from car in Elizabeth crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 taken to hospital following hit-and-run in North Side

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer's injury puts strain on small department; suspect surrenders