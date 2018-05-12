PITTSBURGH - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Downtown Pittsburgh Saturday.
Emergency responders were attending to a man at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 10th St Bypass. More details on WPXI— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) May 12, 2018
The accident happened on the 10th Street Bypass under the 6th Street Bridge around 5:15 p.m., police said.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
One vehicle was rolled over, and several other cars were heavily damaged. The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.
Just arrived on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 10th St Bypass under the 6th St bridge. pic.twitter.com/kPY8blKnBa— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) May 12, 2018
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke said emergency responders were attending to a man at the scene. It is unclear how many people were involved, or if there were any other injuries.
