WILKINSBURG, Pa. - An emergency demolition has been ordered for a building that partially collapsed onto the street below early Friday morning in Wilkinsburg.
Bricks were reported to be falling from the top of the building on Kelly Avenue about 2 a.m.
Police were called and put up caution tape to block off the street.
A code enforcement officer said the building is over 100 years old and there was a severe lack of maintenance -- including to the roof, which seemed to be rotted.
High winds might have contributed to the partial collapse, the code enforcement officer said.
The building is expected to be torn down before noon.
