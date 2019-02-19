Emergency repairs forcing lane restriction on Route 910

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Repair work on Route 910 (Wexford Road) in Pine Township is forcing a lane restriction that will be in place for two weeks starting Tuesday.
The northbound lane restriction between North Chapel Drive and Village Club Drive is expected to begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. It will continue around the clock through 5 p.m. March 5.
Crews will be performing emergency repairs to cross pipes under the roadway, PennDOT said.
