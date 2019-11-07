GREENSBURG, Pa. - New testimony came forward in Day 4 of the murder trial of Rahmael Holt – the man accused of shooting and killing New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.
It was an emotional day in court, as the jury was shown pictures from Shaw's autopsy and heard from experts about how he died.
Meanwhile, the defense continued to try to poke holes in the prosecution's narrative by saying there are inconsistencies in key witness testimony.
Investigators said Shaw never had a chance to return fire or use his Taser when he was shot multiple times by a .40 caliber handgun on Nov. 17, 2017. Six casings were found near the scene in New Kensington, where prosecutors said Holt shot and killed Shaw as he ran from a traffic stop.
A woman who was living with Holt and a handful of others testified Thursday morning saying that Holt showed up at the house moments after gunfire erupted with a cut on his hand – and ran into the basement.
Forensic pathologist Jennifer Hammers said in court that two bullets were collected from Shaw's body. One hit his shoulder, traveled down and exited his back – breaking his ribs and piercing a hole in his lung. A second bullet went across his body and lodged itself in his right armpit.
Hammers said Shaw died from blood loss and accumulation of blood in the lungs, along with chest cavity.
Prosecutors showed the jury Shaw's uniform he was wearing the night of the shooting. Two out of three bullets perforated his uniform just outside the protection of his bulletproof vest.
