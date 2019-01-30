Employees: Art Institute rolled out sudden mass layoffs

PITTSBURGH - Employees at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh are telling Channel 11 major layoffs have taken place at the school.
Employees say they were given no notice and told last Tuesday that they would no longer have jobs. Some people didn’t find out until they went to work on Wednesday and found that their ID cards didn’t work.
The institute used to be a for-profit college that was owned by a Pittsburgh-based company called EDMC. In 2017, a nonprofit organization called the Dream Center Foundation acquired the facility.
Employees tell us they got an email from the Dream Center two weeks ago saying that the organization was going into federal receivership to help them deal with the vast amounts of debt they acquired from EDMC.
Courtney Brennan is working to find out what this means for the future of the school and its students for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
