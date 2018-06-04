  • Employees trapped inside when heavy rain floods Butler County restaurant

    BUTLER, Pa. - Heavy rain that hit the area this past weekend caused flooding and damaged a Butler County store.

    Water was streaming along Jefferson Avenue in Butler, including into the Snack and Pack.

    The business's surveillance camera caught Sunday night's torrential downpour, which in seconds brought sent waves of water and garbage floating by. 

    "It's the worst it's ever been," said Karen O'Donnell, the owner. "It looked like a sea out there when you looked out the window."

    The store had to shut down as the water crept in, soaking inventory. On Monday, fans were blowing to dry everything out and the kitchen was closed. 

    Along Route 68 near Broad Street, Sullivan Creek overran its banks and flooded the road.

