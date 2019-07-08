EMSWORTH, Pa. - Part of Route 65 is closed in Emsworth after a car crashed into a pole.
The crash has the southbound side completely shut down and one lane closed on the northbound side.
Channel 11's photographer on the scene has video of emergency responders removing the wires from the car.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates as they become available.
