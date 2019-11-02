PITTSBURGH - Nearly 5,000 runners braved the frigid cold Saturday morning to stretch their legs in the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler race.
Kicking off from Station Square, this year's race featured Pittsburgh-theme miles including a celebration of Pittsburgh's bridges, Mr. Rogers, pickles, the famous wedding cooking table, pierogies and military members.
The race course took runners through the West End, the North Shore, the North Side, the Strip District and finished downtown. That meant road closures throughout the morning across the city.
Runners were treated to an after-party at Wigle Whiskey.
