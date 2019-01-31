NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - UPDATE: According to Duquesne Light's website, there was only one power outage reported in North Versailles as of Thursday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY: About 100 Duquesne Light customers are without power and heat Wednesday in North Versailles during subzero temperatures.
A warming center is set up at the community center next to the police department.
It started around 6:40 p.m. when, according to Duquesne Light, there was some sort of equipment failure that originally cut off power to about 1,000 people.
About 50 minutes later, most of it was restored, so only 30 customers were without power.
A little while later, a Duquesne Light spokesperson said in order to make repairs, they had to cut the power off for the extra 100 people.
People are worried not only about themselves, but also about their elderly neighbors.
"I told them we have older poeple in this neighborhood and I was worried about them, and they seemed unfazed, which was bothersome to me," said Jon McIntire.
The plan is to have power restored by midnight.
