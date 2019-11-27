PENN HILLS, Pa. - Officials with Penn Hills Baseball Association were out boarding up their team shed today, after someone pried open the locked doors and stole machinery.
The league president told Channel 11, the machinery someone stole helps prepare the fields in the offseason, and costs about $6,000.
It’s the second time in a few months the league has dealing issues. Not long ago, the fields were torn apart by flooding.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca was there as officials made repairs, and they talked to us about what this could mean for the future of the league -- on 11 News at 5:40 p.m.
