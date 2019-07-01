0 State moves to shut down Erie coke plant, citing violations

ERIE, Pa. - State environmental regulators are moving to shut down a coke plant in northwestern Pennsylvania, citing "years of numerous repetitive environmental violations."

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Monday it has denied Erie Coke Corp.'s application to renew its operating permit and filed a complaint in Erie County Court to shut down the plant.

There had been "persistent complaints" from the community for more than a decade, Environmental Secretary Patrick McDonnell said, and Erie Coke had been given many opportunities to address the violations.

"Unfortunately, the frequency and severity of Erie Coke's violations have only increased during our review of its permit renewal and the operator has offered no tangible causes for its non-compliance nor viable plans to assure future compliance," McDonnell said in a statement.

TRENDING NOW:

The department, he said, "has made the rare decision to not only deny the company's application to renew its operating permit, but also seek a court injunction to shut down the facility."

The state's move came as "quite a shock," said Ed Nesselbeck, Erie Coke's environmental director.

The company, he said, had been working hard on a detailed compliance plan for the past six months and submitted it in April. Officials had been meeting regularly with the department, he said, and another such meeting was planned Tuesday.

"We've taken on a herculean effort and thought we were making great progress," he said.

Nesselbeck told WICU-TV last week that environmental compliance "though challenging, will be doable" and asked for "cooperation and patience" from all stakeholders.

"The plant didn't get this way overnight, and we will not achieve our goal by tomorrow," he said . "All the same, I am very optimistic."

The plant, which produces coke, a key ingredient in the steelmaking process, employs 125 people. A threatened shutdown in 2010 was averted through a court-ordered settlement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.