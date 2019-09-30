0 Escaped Ohio inmate spotted in Westmoreland County arrested in North Carolina

GREENSBURG, Pa. - UPDATE 4:40 a.m. (9/30/19): Three of four inmates who escaped from a jail in Ohio Sunday morning have been arrested in North Carolina, WCMH-TV reported Monday morning.

Among the three men who were caught is the man who was spotted in Westmoreland County Sunday, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office records.

ORIGINAL STORY (9/29/19): An escaped inmate from Ohio was spotted twice in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Clemente is among a group of four inmates who escaped with the help of at least one person outside the jail in Ohio. The group reportedly forced open a secured door and overpowered two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon.

Police said they then stole a vehicle from a corrections officer, and ended up in a park where an escape vehicle was waiting for them.

State police said the next known sighting of Clemente was at 7:15 a.m. Sunday at a Sheetz in New Alexandria, Westmoreland County.

*Update Christopher Clemente

He was observed @ the Westmoreland Mall at 11. The mall has been searched and cleared. We have no reason the believe he is in that area. He was also observed at the Sheetz @ Rte 22/981 @ 0715. See photos. Operating a 2019 grey charger OH plate HVP8419 pic.twitter.com/E4hQZTTF9F — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 29, 2019

Hours later, police said Clemente was seen at Westmoreland Mall at 11 a.m. The mall was evacuated.

Around 3 p.m., shoppers were allowed back into the mall.

The mall has reopened. Earlier today out of an abundance of caution and at the direction of local law enforcement, the mall was briefly closed. Any questions should be directed to @PAStatePolice. — Westmoreland Mall (@WestmorelandPA) September 29, 2019

Police said Clemente is driving a 2019 gray Charger with Ohio plate HVP 8419.

Police have not released information on where Clemente went after the mall.

Greensburg Salem School District will be on a 2-hour delay Monday as the search continues.

The district said in a Facebook post, " For the safety and security of our students and staff, school will be delayed for two hours tomorrow while the search for the fugitive continues. Our local police departments and the State Police have been working together on the search and have kept the school district updated. I will provide additional updates in the morning."

