Ethics complaint filed against Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent

    PITTSBURGH - An ethics complaint has been filed against Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet. 

    City Controller Michael Lamb said Hamlet didn't provide statements of financial interests for 2017 and 2018.

    In the complaint filed with the State Ethics Commission, Lamb states: “As the Superintendent of the Pittsburgh Public Schools, Mr. Hamlet is a public official and/or public employee and is required to file a Statement of Financial Interests with the school district solicitor, Mr. Ira Weiss. Mr. Hamlet has failed to file Statements of Financial Interests for the years 2017 and 2018.”

    You can read the filed ethics complaint and letter to the PPS solicitor here.

