ETNA, Pa. - Crews are battling a fire at a large commercial building in Etna.
NOW: HEAVY smoke coming from large building in Etna. The smoke is so thick & dark, making it very hazy down Butler @WPXI pic.twitter.com/dLaWdlK7DZ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 8, 2019
Heavy smoke is seen coming from the building in the 400 block of Butler Street.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene working to learn more, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
(Below is the location of the fire.)
