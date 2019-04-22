ETNA, Pa. - Route 8 is restricted to one lane southbound because of a fire.
The restriction is between Charles Street and Crescent Street in Etna.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for developments.
Etna: Route 8 is restricted to one lane southbound between Charles Street and Crescent Street due to a structure fire.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 22, 2019
