PITTSBURGH - Etna fire officials said they now know what caused a warehouse to go up in flames, destroying millions of dollars' worth of cars stored there.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Related Headlines
The Etna fire chief said someone working on a motorcycle sparked the fire. That person tried to use a fire extinguisher to put it out, but it spread too fast.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Renee Wallace talks with officials about how large the response was to that huge fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed trying to force way into home
- Woman taunts McDonald's employee for sleeping at work; turns out there's more to the story
- Undercover officers may be getting drunk on the job, Target 11 discovers
- VIDEO: Common drugs linked to dementia
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}