0 Evacuations lifted for Etna homes, businesses as crews monitor damage from fire at large building

ETNA, Pa. - Two firefighters have been taken to the hospital after battling a 4-alarm fire at a large commercial building in Etna. It has since been contained, but firefighters continue to put out hot spots.

BREAKING UPDATE TO THE FIRE IN ETNA: Emergency officials say 2 firefighters were taken to the hospital, 1 for medical reasons

The other one for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/VmuCUHSIq8 — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 8, 2019

NOW: HEAVY smoke coming from large building in Etna. The smoke is so thick & dark, making it very hazy down Butler @WPXI pic.twitter.com/dLaWdlK7DZ — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 8, 2019

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building in the 400 block of Butler Street. Masks were being passed out to first responders because of the thick smoke.

People living in Etna are being advised to shut their windows.

Crews have started to evacuated the immediate area because of the smoke. According to Etna Borough officials, Butler Street from the intersection of Freeport Street to the Municipal Building is under evacuation. They are asking everyone to please leave the area immediately and for all residents to close their windows due to the smoke.

The evacuation order for businesses and homes was lifted just before 7 p.m.

All power has been shut off and there is no phone service at the Etna Municipal Building. Borough officials said to call 911 for emergencies, and for everything else, message them on Facebook.

The ramp from Route 8 to Bridge Street is currently closed due to the fire and is causing signifigant traffic backups. Butler Street is closed in the area of the building, as are the businesses along it.

A man who used to work in the building told DeLuca the building is now used to store cars, motorcycles and other items.

