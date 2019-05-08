ETNA, Pa. - Two firefighters have been taken to the hospital after battling a 4-alarm fire at a large commercial building in Etna. It has since been contained, but firefighters continue to put out hot spots.
BREAKING UPDATE TO THE FIRE IN ETNA: Emergency officials say 2 firefighters were taken to the hospital, 1 for medical reasons— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 8, 2019
The other one for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/VmuCUHSIq8
NOW: HEAVY smoke coming from large building in Etna. The smoke is so thick & dark, making it very hazy down Butler @WPXI pic.twitter.com/dLaWdlK7DZ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 8, 2019
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building in the 400 block of Butler Street. Masks were being passed out to first responders because of the thick smoke.
PHOTOS >>> Heavy smoke seen coming from fire at large building in Etna
Crews have started to evacuated the immediate area because of the smoke. According to Etna Borough officials, Butler Street from the intersection of Freeport Street to the Municipal Building is under evacuation. They are asking everyone to please leave the area immediately and for all residents to close their windows due to the smoke.
This is a very active scene. DeLuca is there monitoring the situation and has the latest developments, LIVE NOW on Channel 11 News.
All power has been shut off and there is no phone service at the Etna Municipal Building. Borough officials said to call 911 for emergencies, and for everything else, message them on Facebook.
The ramp from Route 8 to Bridge Street is currently closed due to the fire and is causing signifigant traffic backups. Butler Street is closed in the area of the building.
A man who used to work in the building told DeLuca the building is now used to store cars, motorcycles and other items.
(Below is the location of the fire.)
