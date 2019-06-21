  • Evacuations underway as crews battle fire in Ambridge

    AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Firefighters are battling a fire in Beaver County.

    The fire is on Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge.

    Officials tell Channel 11's Amy Hudak that the building is being evacuated. 

    This is a breaking story. We'll bring you any new developments as they come in on Channel 11 News.

     

