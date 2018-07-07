Event being held to raise money for flood victims in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - It's been about 2 1/2 weeks since homes and businesses in Bridgeville were destroyed by flooding.
Bridgeville and surrounding areas were declared a state of emergency. Water was waist high in some areas, and there was mud and debris everywhere.
Related Headlines
People who live in the area have been cleaning up ever since.
Money is being raised for the victims at 31 Sports Bar and Grille. There is live music, an auction, drinks and food.
Cash donations and gift cards will also be accepted. All of the proceeds will go to the Community Flood Relief account at the Bridgeville Municipal Building.
The event started at 11 a.m and will continue all day Saturday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Newborn, 2-year-old sister found dead; mom charged with unrelated assault of husband
- Teen says he was attacked over MAGA hat
- Local teacher accused of sending sexual video to officer posing as teenage girl
- VIDEO: Mother of local woman stands by her after arrest in Fla. woman's disappearance
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}