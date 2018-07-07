  • Event being held to raise money for flood victims in Bridgeville

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - It's been about 2 1/2 weeks since homes and businesses in Bridgeville were destroyed by flooding.

    Bridgeville and surrounding areas were declared a state of emergency. Water was waist high in some areas, and there was mud and debris everywhere.

    People who live in the area have been cleaning up ever since.

    Money is being raised for the victims at 31 Sports Bar and Grille. There is live music, an auction, drinks and food.

    Cash donations and gift cards will also be accepted. All of the proceeds will go to the Community Flood Relief account at the Bridgeville Municipal Building.

    The event started at 11 a.m and will continue all day Saturday. 

