Every Pittsburgh police officer expected to be equipped with body cameras by summer

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is expected to have all of its officers equipped with body cameras by this summer.
In a one-on-one interview, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said the department is in the process of rolling out the cameras, which he’s aiming to have distributed by the end of June.
The rollout will be accompanied by a revised body camera policy.
The city’s current policy has been criticized for its lack of transparency.
