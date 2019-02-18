KITTANNING, Pa. - Police are looking for a person of interest in the disappearance of a 27-year-old woman, authorities said.
John Colbert, 30, of New Castle, is the ex-boyfriend of Katie Stoner, who went missing Thursday from Kittanning, according to police.
Related Headlines
We're following the search for Colbert and Stoner on Channel 11 Morning News.
Colbert is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “loyalty.”
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Police said Colbert has outstanding warrants and is wanted by other law enforcement agencies.
Stoner was staying in Kittanning, but she is from New Castle, police said. It is believed she was in Kittanning because of Colbert.
Stoner has blonde hair, is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has a tattoo on her right ankle that says, “Daddy's Little Girl,” and has a cut on her left eye and burn marks on her wrists.
Police said they believe bruises on Stoner’s face are from Colbert.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bartosiewicz at 724-543-1538 or call 911.
TRENDING NOW:
- Couple arrested after dog found frozen to floor of mobile home
- San Francisco fire station told their cat has to go after anonymous complaint
- Country singer Miranda Lambert allegedly dumps plate on woman in steakhouse altercation
- VIDEO: Quick-moving system to bring wintry mix Sunday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}