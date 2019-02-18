  • Ex-boyfriend of missing woman sought as person of interest

    Updated:

    KITTANNING, Pa. - Police are looking for a person of interest in the disappearance of a 27-year-old woman, authorities said.

    John Colbert, 30, of New Castle, is the ex-boyfriend of Katie Stoner, who went missing Thursday from Kittanning, according to police.

    Related Headlines

    We're following the search for Colbert and Stoner on Channel 11 Morning News.

    Colbert is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “loyalty.”

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Police said Colbert has outstanding warrants and is wanted by other law enforcement agencies.

    Stoner was staying in Kittanning, but she is from New Castle, police said. It is believed she was in Kittanning because of Colbert.

    Kittaning Borough Police are searching for this woman, 27-year-old Katie Stoner, who was last seen on Feb. 14.
    Kittaning Borough Police

    Stoner has blonde hair, is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has a tattoo on her right ankle that says, “Daddy's Little Girl,” and has a cut on her left eye and burn marks on her wrists.

    Police said they believe bruises on Stoner’s face are from Colbert.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bartosiewicz at 724-543-1538 or call 911. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories