Fifty-year-old David Reiter pleaded guilty Wednesday to receiving stolen property, theft, forgery, access device fraud, tampering with records and unlawful use of a computer. He pleaded no contest to conspiring with his wife, who faces trial next year.
Allegheny County prosecutors say the money was stolen over the course of about 17 years from the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair, where Reiter had been administrator since 2001.
David Reiter will be sentenced Jan. 14. Common Pleas Judge Jeffery Manning signed a restitution order Wednesday requiring him to pay back more than $1.2 million.
